The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 5,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

