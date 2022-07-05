The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

