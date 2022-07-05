The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

