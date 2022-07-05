The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.46. 1,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.14. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

