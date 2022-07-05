The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 2,329,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 513.6 days.

Shares of SGGEF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The Sage Group has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

