Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.88.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.