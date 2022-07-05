Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 513,969 shares.The stock last traded at $102.16 and had previously closed at $103.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.