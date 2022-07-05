thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($17.71) price target from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

TKA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.30 ($5.53). The company had a trading volume of 2,792,409 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($28.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.34.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

