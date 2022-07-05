thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.95

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 173672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($9.79) to €8.80 ($9.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
