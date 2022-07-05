TI Trust Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

