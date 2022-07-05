TI Trust Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $186.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.