TI Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

