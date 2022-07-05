TI Trust Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TI Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,112,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $322.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average of $279.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.