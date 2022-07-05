TI Trust Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TI Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

