TI Trust Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TI Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92.

