TI Trust Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

