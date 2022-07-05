TigerCash Trading 1% Higher This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $433,426.61 and $1.39 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00770959 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

