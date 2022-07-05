Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 244,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,035. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $218.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

