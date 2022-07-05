Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.90

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 2413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

