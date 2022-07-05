Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64. 71,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 49,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

