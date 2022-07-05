Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $419,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

