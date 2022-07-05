TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,635 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 294,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTPG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

