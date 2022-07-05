Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.44

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 66537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.