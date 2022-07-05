Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,307. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.