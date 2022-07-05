Transform Wealth LLC Buys 9,478 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 702.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

ORLY traded down $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $631.27. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $621.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

