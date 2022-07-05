Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 849.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

