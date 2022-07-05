Transform Wealth LLC Has $11.38 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

DE traded down $10.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.54. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.78. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $294.29 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

