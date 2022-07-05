Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $13.77 on Tuesday, reaching $602.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $627.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

