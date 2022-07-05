Transform Wealth LLC Invests $2.52 Million in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRBN stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,007. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

