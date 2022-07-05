Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 148,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 106.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,500. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

