Transform Wealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.23 on Tuesday, reaching $252.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

