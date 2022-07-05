Transform Wealth LLC Sells 334,625 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,625 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 21,453,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

