Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,760,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

United Rentals stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.79. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.