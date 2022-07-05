Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and $3.00 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00504783 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,389,687 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

