Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $933.20

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 933.20 ($11.30) and last traded at GBX 934.60 ($11.32), with a volume of 129041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955.60 ($11.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,380 ($16.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($20.14).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,125.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,312.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.