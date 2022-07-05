Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.39

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 219661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.20.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.2729032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

