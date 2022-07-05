Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 9600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$144.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

