Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.72

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 8924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.