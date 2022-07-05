Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The stock has a market cap of C$9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.
Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)
