Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The stock has a market cap of C$9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

