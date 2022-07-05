TROY (TROY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.96 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. TROY has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TROY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00140655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00506411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015845 BTC.

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

