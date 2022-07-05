Truist Financial Corp Acquires 15,669 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $241,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

