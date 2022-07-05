Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $318,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

