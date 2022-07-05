Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $235,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

