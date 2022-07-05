Truist Financial Corp Has $195.96 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,521 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $195,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

