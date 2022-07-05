Truist Financial Corp Has $278.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $278,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89.



