Truist Financial Corp Has $411.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,477,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,957 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $411,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

