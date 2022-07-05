Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

