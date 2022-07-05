Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 49274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 78 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

