Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Tyson Foods worth $149,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

