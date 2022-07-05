UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

